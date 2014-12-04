advertisement
The Only Response You Need to Facebook’s Terms Of Service

By FastCo Studios1 minute Read

It’s that time of the year again: Facebook announced an update to its terms of service, and users are angry and defensive. But senior editor Jason Feifer has a message for them: Your threats are doing more harm than good. Watch the video above to find out why.

