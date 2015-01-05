Grow Your Own Greens With The Growbot, A System Designed To Make Rooftop Farming Easy

As much as city-dwellers might like the idea of buying vegetables grown on local rooftops or vacant lots, it’s hard to make urban agriculture commercially viable. Farming actually takes a lot of work and care, and the infrastructure and workforce just aren’t there in most cities to make urban agriculture happen at scale.

But a startup called Cityblooms hopes to help change that. The company makes small, modular “growbots,” lightweight greenhouses that can squeeze into vacant city corners and grow food more efficiently than the typical community garden. The hydroponic units are cloud-connected, so farmers can remotely track the growth of their crops, as well as control irrigation, humidity, and plant nutrition.





Unlike a neighborhood garden, the system can grow very large volumes of produce. A cluster of 16 units can grow around five tons of lettuce in a year. “Urban gardening is a wonderful community-building exercise, but from a technology perspective, it’s largely like going back to the Stone Age,” says Nick Halmos, founder and CEO of Cityblooms.

“You’re not getting any of the yield improvements from either automated hydroponics, or from the large mechanization that’s been developed to make farming profitable in the industrial agriculture sphere,” he says. “We’re bringing proven commercial agriculture technology and just reformatting it into a form factor that’s more compatible with the nuances of urban development.”

The tiny growing units also have advantages over large greenhouses being built on some urban rooftops. While greenhouse technology might weigh 50 pounds per square foot–far more than an average roof is designed to handle–the Cityblooms system weighs between 15 to 17 pounds per square foot. The units can also be built around whatever other equipment happens to be on the roof.

“The modularity also gives us the ability to scale very easily,” Halmos says. “So we can size a farming installation appropriately to the demands and consumption patterns and profiles of the community that the farm is built to serve.”

Recent studies have highlighted the fact that urban gardening isn’t always safe; a Cornell University study that looked at New York City gardens found unsafe levels of lead in almost half of root vegetables. Air pollution causes more problems. By sealing off the plants in a greenhouse and using recirculated water, Cityblooms is able to guarantee food safety. An independent safety agency automatically certifies any urban farmer using the system’s software.