Why Social Responsibility Needs To Be More Than Just A Fad

Positive business isn’t sexy. It’s not exotic or clever or inspirational. In spite of this–or indeed because of this–it may be the most important management concept you’ve never heard of.

We are in the midst of an infatuation with corporate social responsibility (CSR). Firms are naming chief sustainability officers, business schools are launching social impact centers, and the media is filled with articles–you’re reading one now–on the social role of business. Popular books like Cause for Success are even touting social responsibility as a path to business success with slogans like “how solving the world’s problems improves corporate health, growth, and competitive edge.”

All this enthusiasm is great–who doesn’t want business to help make the world a better place? But it is also dangerous.

CSR claims like the above quote smack of the oversimplification and overselling that characterize a fad. And all fads fade. But while many fads die out completely, some morph into mainstream thinking once they shed the hype. For example, the exotic Japanese Just-in-Time (JIT) system, which was touted as a cure-all for manufacturing in the 1980s, faded when the panacea promises failed to pan out, but re-emerged as the far less sexy “lean” in the 1990s, and is now part of standard business practice.

In a world in which corporations are rich and governments are poor, the idea that business can play a positive role in society is simply too appealing to allow it to perish as a mere fad. Academics are using positive business to describe what we hope will be the unsexy landing place for this important idea when the bluster and reckless talk have subsided. Toward this end, we define positive business as practices that enhance the welfare of all a firm’s stakeholders–customers, employees, shareholders, and community members.

Applying the term “positive” to practices, rather than firms or individuals, is critical because it is precisely the current tendency to label entire firms as “responsible” that has led to the one-size-fits-all oversimplification of corporate social responsibility.

In addition to giving managers false hope that they can easily copy the successful social practices of other firms, this perspective has led academics to produce dozens of studies on whether or not corporate social responsibility is profitable–a fascinating but nonsensical question. Social responsibility is too broad, too multifaceted, and too integrated with other business practices to even define clearly.