Why And How You Should Kick Your Employees Out Of The Office

Here’s a hard pill to swallow for businesses: Your employees are spending too much time in the office and online. It’s not good for them. It’s not good for their families. And it’s not good for your organization.

The prevailing culture across Corporate America is now one of undefined hours, constant contact, and limitless workloads, with work and life bleeding into each other in unprecedented ways. While the rise of mobile technology provides flexibility, it can have the opposite effect if your employees don’t feel empowered to disconnect.

Entry-level associates are sleeping next to smartphones, senior managers are logging 80-plus-hour weeks, and nobody is taking their vacation time. U.S. employees surrendered 169 million days of paid time off (PTO), totaling $52.4 billion in lost benefits in 2013 alone, according to research from the U.S. Travel Association.

A separate survey, from Glassdoor, found only 25% of employees with paid time off took all of their vacation time in 2013, and of those who do take time off, more than 60% admitted to working while on vacation. USTA calls it work martyrdom. The cute kids in those MasterCard commercials call it just plain dumb.

Martyrdom is simply bad for business. Employees who take the least time off are among the most stressed. And employers lose around $300 billion annually due to employee stress, according to the World Health Organization.

Encourage your workforce to break from the grind. This can have short- and long-term benefits, like improving focus, productivity, and engagement, reducing stress, and preventing employee burnout.

Here are a few ways you can convince employees to take their PTO: