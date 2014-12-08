5 Ways To Negotiate Without Resentment

American industrialist J. Paul Getty recognized a very fundamental aspect of successful negotiation: It needs to be seen as a win by both parties.

“You must never try to make all the money that’s in a deal,” he said. “Let the other fellow make some money too, because if you have a reputation for always making all the money, you won’t have many deals.”

For any negotiation to be successful, everyone involved must have something to gain and something to lose if the negotiations are not successful. When negotiations end with one of the participants feeling they have lost at the expense of the other, there is lingering resentment, lack of trust, and other negative outcomes that limit the possibility of any success in future negotiations. This will hurt the side that was seen as being successful as much as the one that considers itself taken advantage of.

Here are five elements that make for successful negotiation:

When emotions take over negotiations they can go sideways very quickly. The negotiations can turn into a test of willpower with one or both parties turning it into a game of one-upmanship.

When being right becomes the focus instead of how to make things work for both parties, negotiations can quickly turn into a stalemate with neither side willing to compromise. When a negotiator feels strong emotions are affecting his or her ability to think strategically, it is best to take a time out to refocus.

Successful negotiators make themselves aware of what the other side needs to come out of the negotiations with a win. They find out early on by asking questions to try and flush out what it would take for the people opposite them to come to an agreement.