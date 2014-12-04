Amazon Introduces Its Own Line Of Super-Cheap Diapers

Amazon is introducing Amazon Elements , its own line of ethically made products that are available only to Amazon Prime customers. The line’s first items are diapers and baby wipes. Amazon has developed direct relationships with manufacturers, and as a result they are able to offer extremely competitive prices. A 40-pack of Amazon Elements soft & cozy diapers goes for $9.99, a relative steal.

A year ago, it was reported that Amazon was hiring people to develop original products, and it seems that project has finally come to fruition. Still, the move is a bit unexpected, and it means the company is now competing with brands like Pampers that it currently sells.

Amazon says it will be completely transparent about these products, sharing the sources of all materials and the processes in which they are made. In the announcement Amazon writes that it will “only enlist manufacturers meeting our high bar for quality and safety,” “dig into each ingredient to make sure it’s right for the product,” and “test our products with our own families.”

The diapers and wipes are now available.