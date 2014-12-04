Today in Tabs: Crappiness Trumps Strategy

We saw the video. We heard the verdict. We shut down the streets.

Kwame Opam was there last night, and today he’s brought back a fiery dispatch from the crowd. Notably, the piece features a short meditation on the futility of technology and accountability in the face of white supremacy.

Black and brown people are brutalized everyday. Black and brown people die. But how it happened should make us wonder how far systemized white supremacy can bend reality despite all our best efforts. After the marching and chanting, all I have are questions. Mainly, when is it enough? When is it enough, when even the facts are ignored?

As Opam notes, millions became witnesses to the crime; that’s the beauty of the internet. A group of people invested with the power of the state has denied the evidence of their eyes, has denied a man his right to breathe. We live now in the chaotic aftermath.

“Put another way,” Opam writes, “we were all just told that the Emperor is wearing clothes, and it has never been clearer that he is naked save for a Klansman’s hood.”