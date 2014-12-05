7 Bold Steps To Timeless Leadership

Leaders like Sir Richard Branson, Oprah, Steve Jobs, Bob Dylan, or Walt Disney are or were steadfastly committed to their own vision, values, and sense of the world. That kind of sensibility goes beyond spin and public relations points and rises to genuine truth: These leaders are not afraid to step over the line, again and again.

Stand on the other side of the line and try to get people to cross it–that’s leadership.

How, then, do you lead? Here are seven ways:

Start by telling your people the story behind why you’re on the “other” side. Why aren’t you over here? What’s wrong with you?

And make them believe it as much as you do. Make it bigger than they are. For example, explain how you’re changing the world, or at least how you should. There’s a lot that needs fixing. Grab a shovel.

Make a flag. Paint a bus. A building. Show people who you are. Look different. Act different. Be different. Mark your territory.

Make sure that what you and your followers do is divergent, better, or just weird enough so that other people want to do it, too. Disrupt the hell out of the status quo. They deserve it. Create rituals that celebrate your accomplishments and also reinforce your values, vision, and beliefs.