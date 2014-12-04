Oculus Rift Turns Vancouver’s Beautiful Coast Into An Oil Spill Disaster

Vancouver is known for its beauty. It’s consistently been ranked among the world’s most liveable cities thanks to its mix of the urban and the natural. But what if you looked out over its majestic harbor to see a dying orca whale, bitumen soaked sand, black smoke billowing into the sky from flaming pools of oil, and tons of crude oil leaking from a crippled tanker?
Canadian nonprofit group Dogwood Initiative and agency Rethink Canada recently used Oculus Rift and a pair of coin operated tourist binoculars to show just that to unsuspecting passersby. Created by Adrian Crook & Associates, the experience warns of what could be if precautions aren’t taken now. Dogwood says Texas-based Kinder Morgan has plans to load nearly a million barrels of oil every day onto tankers in Vancouver’s harbor.