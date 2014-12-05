Chanukah Threads To Cure You Of Your Christmas Sweater Envy

Carin Agiman grew up as the daughter of Jewish immigrants in America, “never knowing to what degree Jews were supposed to participate” in non-Jewish holidays. In 2012, she launched a Kickstarter to start her own line of stylish holiday clothing for Jews, Gelt Fiend . Since then her dreidel bow ties, scarves, and onesies have been a hit.





No longer does a Jew have to wonder what to wear to the inevitable Christmas sweater party: Gelt Fiend has a a wide variety of options. Agiman’s designs range from hip and vintage-inspired to intentionally ugly. Her “Borough Park” and “Crown Heights” sweaters feature a family of Hasidic snowmen, while the Chanukitty sweater is printed with a mix of dreidels and cat faces.

If humor is what you’re into, she’s got clothes to fill that need too, including a shirt that reads “I’m the Jew that Mel Gibson warned you about.” And don’t forget to check out Gelt Fiend’s adorably hilarious photo shoot “Santa’s First Chanuka.” These Jewy threads would make excellent gifts for those who covet both potato latkes and cozy knits.