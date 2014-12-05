What I Learned From Making An Uncomfortable And Unexpected Career Move

Controlling your professional destiny is about more than nudging your way to promotions–it’s about knowing when it’s the right time to take a chance and seizing an opportunity. It’s about understanding what skills you possess, which you lack, and what experiences can help you more effectively account for your weaknesses.

Instead of looking at my professional development as a constant grind driven by a desire to reach new titles and status levels, I’ve learned to look at the journey itself as being an integral part of the process, while still keeping in mind the bigger picture.

I can definitely say that things haven’t followed the standard route, but almost every position I’ve ever held filled a specific need or skill set that I felt was helping to achieve the direction I’ve wanted to take my career. Here are three things I learned on this journey:

With a Bsc in Electrical Engineering, seven years of experience as an algorithms developer, and an MBA, I decided to pull out of the booming hi-tech sector whilst on maternity leave for a nearly unpaid internship in a beauty company, making certain people in my life think I had gone slightly crazy.

To make this change was a scary decision. It meant leaving behind an industry that provided a comfortable salary and a great sense of career security. However I realized that I’d only be continuing to develop algorithms out of the comfort of doing something I’m good at, rather than breaking my own boundaries and going for something completely new. Essentially, if I stayed it was because I was making a decision based on fear, and this wasn’t a good enough reason.

It was during my MBA that I discovered my passion for consumer marketing–a field that I’ve worked in since. Some of the most fulfilling moments in my career would have never occurred if I hadn’t taken that leap.