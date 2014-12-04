Air Canada Buys A Pretty Big Round For U.K.-Based Canadians

You’re thousands of miles from home, drinking in a pub that reminds you of where you’re from. In walk a few airline pilots and flight attendants, and then things get weird.





Air Canada sent some people in to London’s Maple Leaf pub to mingle with Canadian expats. They talk about holiday plans, what they miss about back home. We hear about hockey and a few sob stories about the steep price of travel. And then the airline reps decide to buy a round, but no ordinary round. Round-trip tickets home for the holidays.





What is it about Canadian airlines and gift-giving surprises? Leave it to Canuck brands to start an arms race of niceness.