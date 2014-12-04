Watch This Target Manager Give A Vein-Popping Pep Talk For The Ages

We’re used to seeing footage of the pure mayhem Black Friday sales elicit from shoppers–but what of the store employees who have to prepare for the trampling masses?

In a pep talk of 300 proportions, this robust Target manager gives his rallying cry to his team before their pre-Black Friday sale, while standing on a conveyor belt, no less (the only thing that would make this better is if it’d been inching forward, ever so slowly). No lie, witnessing this character do his thing will kinda sorta MAYBE make you want to work at this Target during the insane holiday shopping season…or at least be a part of their team meetings: