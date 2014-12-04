NYC To Invest $3.5 Million In Major New Fashion Manufacturing Hub

Hundreds of new jobs in fashion design and garment manufacturing will be created in Brooklyn in 2015, thanks to the upcoming launch of the Manufacturing Innovation Hub for Apparel, Textiles & Wearable Tech, a new fashion epicenter. New York City officials today announced plans to give $3.5 million in funding to the hub, Women’s Wear Daily reports (subscription required).
The space aims to support up-and-coming designers, encourage local manufacturing, and create jobs in the fashion industry, which currently makes up almost 6% of the city’s workforce. It will be home to 20 to 30 businesses and up to 50 designers, and is expected to create around 300 jobs.
Services offered will range from a small factory specializing in sample-making, to a research-and-development center focused on wearable tech, to a workforce development center. An incubator space will host 12 private studios, classrooms and conference rooms, a computer lab, an industrial sewing room, and work areas for 50 designers.
Ole Sondresen Architect, which has designed spaces for Etsy and Kickstarter, will lead the redesign of the 160,000-square-foot headquarters. They’ll be located in currently unoccupied floors of the Liberty View Industrial Plaza in Sunset Park, Brooklyn, an eight-story industrial building on the waterfront. Construction will begin in February–at the kickoff of New York Fashion Week–and will take around nine months to complete.
