Using Livecams To Mobilize People Against Smog

On bad days, a vaporous brown cloud settles like a tablecloth over Pittsburgh. I’m an asthmatic, and just looking at it is enough to make my throat tighten and lungs burn. My view of the skyline doesn’t come out of a highrise window, but via Breathe Cam, a website launched this month that displays live video and high-resolution pictures of the atmosphere from vantage points across The ‘Burgh. A brown cloud could signal a bad air day–meaning the concentration of fine particulates is high. To those of us with asthma, it’s a reminder to carry an inhaler and remind our friends with respiratory problems to avoid lingering outside.

Breathe Cam, Brown Cloud Day

The idea behind Breathe Cam–and other clean air efforts in Pittsburgh, collectively known as The Breathe Project–is to visualize what the air looks like on different days. But the bigger mission is to build a community of people passionate about better air in Pittsburgh. At a time when politicians in cities like Paris and Madrid are banning diesel fuel, imposing pollution-based parking fines and creating semi-pedestrian zones, the goal is to use user-friendly tools like Breathe Cam to mobilize political action.

Breathe Cam, video of pollution coming from the Mon Valley and U.S. Steel Corps. Clairton Coke Works

The Breathe Project–organized and funded by the Heinz Endowments–was also behind a public art installation called “Particle Falls,” erected in November on the side of a downtown theater and concert hall. A cascading waterfall of lights that flows down the building at night–beautiful and blue when the air clear, but overwhelmed by yellow specks when the air is filled with particles–the installation is, by design, a conversation piece. Andrea Polli, who designed “Particle Falls,” has described the sight on a bad air day as “a fireball.”

Particle Falls

While cities like New York City and Boston already use haze cameras for visibility monitoring, Breathe Cam is a technological step up. Built by the CREATE Lab team at Carnegie Mellon University’s Robotics Institute, the tools use a sophisticated imaging technology called GigaPan that stitches multiple photographs together to create high-resolution panoramas made up of billions of pixels. It’s a technology that’s been used to map archeological digs, to give TV viewers a birds-eye view of pro golf courses, and as the cover of a March 2014 cover of Time magazine (shot atop 1 World Trade Center.)

Rainbow

Today’s Pittsburgh is a thriving university town replete with tech startups, research centers, and ongoing waterfront development. At the same time, the region remains among the worst 10% of U.S. cities for particulate pollution, a sooty byproduct of its industrial past when coal-fired power plants and steelmaking proliferated. While many of the plants are long gone, several remain including a steelmaking plant in Braddock and several coke–the fuel derived from coal, not the soda–production plants.

Fireworks

Geography is also an enemy of clean air in the city. Pittsburgh sits along three rivers, in a valley surrounded by highway and train traffic. Diesel fumes and industry pollution contributes to inversion, an atmospheric effect caused on days when the air gets hotter as it rises instead of cooler, trapping smog close to the ground.