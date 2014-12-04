A Day To Stop Business As Usual

If you’re a regular reader of this site, you know that we are optimists. We believe that human ingenuity and hard work are–perhaps improbably–going to find a way to somehow stop the very large, existential messes we find ourselves in as a species.

That said, sometimes the vision of the distant, better future gets pretty hard to see in the face of the harsh present, and it feels wrong to let our parade of bikes and social entrepreneurs go unchecked as the country has a national moment of thinking about our ugly issues with race.

This is a business publication, but our view of business is that it only works when it integrates human values or recognizes when it lacks the necessary solutions entirely–and gets out of the way. If everyone–ourselves included–takes some time to participate and further this national moment, it can hopefully expand and coalesce into something that creates real change and real solutions. So in that spirit, we’re going to stop our business as usual for one minute and ask that you read and consider these stories:



The NYC Cop Who Strangled Eric Garner to Death Is Free Thanks to a Legal Flaw. Here’s How Voters Can Fix It:

If prosecutors and police departments are too tightly linked for due process to mean anything, then puncturing the impunity requires breaking the link. One way to do this would be for citizens at the state and local level, through ballot initiatives, to take the authority for presenting evidence of police misconduct to grand juries out of the hands of local prosecutors. That authority could be handed to publicly accountable review boards staffed with civilian lawyers from within the jurisdiction, or to special prosecutors’ offices.

What the Eric Garner Grand Jury Didn’t See:

Staten Island makes Ferguson a lot harder to explain. What happens to the platitudes used to patiently instruct us about differing witness accounts and unanswerable questions, and all the solemn wishes that a camera had recorded the confrontation between Michael Brown, who was eighteen, and officer Darren Wilson? All that uncertainty was supposed to be why the Ferguson grand jury didn’t come back with an indictment. A dispute over facts is often a reason to go to trial, not a reason to avoid it—but even so. None of that mistiness had settled over the events on Staten Island, and there were no charges there, either. And, if doubt is factored out, what’s left?

Jon Stewart on last night’s Daily Show:

The System That Failed Eric Garner and Michael Brown Cannot Be Reformed