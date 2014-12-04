Watch Nas Take A Ride Around NYC For Hennessey

In Cognac, France, there are wild rabbits. Booze brand Hennessey, whose popular elixir has been made in Cognac for 250 years has been using the idea of chasing wild rabbits as a metaphor for pursuing one’s dreams and goals.





In its latest collaboration with Nasir Jones, the brand and agency Droga5 follow the hip hop icon around the New York subway system as he continues his own wild rabbit hunt. Unlike last year’s four-minute travel extravaganza, this spot is less about Hennessey and more about Nas and his impressions of his hometown. Rap fans will love it but seeing as the logo at the end could be interchangeable, as a piece of advertising, it falls short of a hit.