3 Mistakes Every New Leader Needs To Face Head-on

When Thomas Edison was asked about the thousands of failures he experienced while inventing the light bulb, he quipped, “I have not failed. I just found 10,000 ways that won’t work.”

In the tradition of Edison, truly innovative leaders make mistakes. They learn from them and try again. And while no one likes to be wrong, there are a few mistakes that every leader should make at least once early in his or her career. Why? Because these mistakes will test you as a leader on just about every level–from the strategic to the tactical to the emotional.

Quite simply, getting these big three business mistakes out of the way now will make you a better leader.

It’s lonely at the top.

Leaders have plenty of direct reports and employees, but are usually sorely lacking in the internal peer department. This problem intensifies as professionals move up the career ladder-–especially for the CEO. That means they’re missing the critical sounding board that so many employees take for granted. When leaders face new challenges, they feel the absence of that sounding board very acutely.

So what to do? Often, among new leaders, the first instinct is to conceal that fear or inexperience. Not wanting to show weakness is natural–you are the boss after all–but it’s important to know this is exactly when you need the counsel of peers outside your organization the most.

Whether through formal peer advisory groups or informal events like a standing lunch, valuable insight, advice, and ultimately confidence can be crucial to your success. In time, the people who eventually rise to the top of their profession understand just how critical it is to learn from leaders outside of their organization.