Time-Saving Tips To Help Manage Your Professional and Personal Life

Have you ever wondered how self-made entrepreneurs like Richard Branson and Mark Cuban built their empire? How do they find time to reply to hundreds of emails a day, run multiple billion-dollar companies, and have a personal life all at the same time? They, like many successful entrepreneurs, are masters of delegation.

When I started my entrepreneurial journey, I wanted to do everything on my own. However, I quickly discovered that I was impeding my own personal growth by not valuing my most important asset: my time. Once I realized this, my life changed. Delegation allowed me to found multiple companies, all of which are still operating today, reaching millions of people and doing millions of dollars in revenue every year.

Your time is perhaps the most important asset you have. All too often, I see people misusing their time, which negatively affects their productivity.

Meetups: Be wary of the events you decide to take part in. Most of the time, you meet a bunch of people who take value from you, but you gain nothing from them.

Lunches: Business lunches are great, but make sure they are mutually beneficial, or else you will end up sinking two hours and $20 on nothing.

Meetings: Try to minimize the amount of meetings you have. If you must take a meeting, make sure there is an agenda and stick to it. The most productive meetings need not last longer than five minutes.

Phone calls: I avoid phone calls at all cost unless it directly impacts our bottom line. Instead, try and communicate via email.