Sony Pictures Says North Korea Is Not The Source Of Cyberattack

Sony Pictures is still reeling from the enormous data breach that crippled its administrative systems and leaked 40 gigabytes—so far, with more to possibly come—of sensitive company documents, emails, and unreleased movies into public hands. We still don’t know how the cyberattack was carried out. Or who might have done it. Or where it came from.

On Thursday, however, Sony denied reports suggesting that the attacks could have come from North Korea.

Re/code, citing two sources close with the investigation, reported Wednesday that the attacks could be due to hackers in China working on behalf of North Korea. In June, the Hermit Kingdom “declared war” on Sony Pictures for a film called The Interview due out on Christmas. One of the plot points of the buddy comedy enlists James Franco and Seth Rogen for the assassination of Kim Jong-un. Pyongyang was not pleased.

“The investigation continues into this very sophisticated cyberattack,” a Sony Pictures representative told the Associated Press on Thursday. “The Re/code story is not accurate.”

Sony says that its systems are still recovering. On Tuesday, according to a report from Fusion, the trove of documents stolen from Sony Pictures included the names, positions, and salaries of more than 6,000 employees, which have since been published online.