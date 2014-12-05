“It’s 2:40 PM And I’m Drunk”: The Strange, Voyeuristic Novel Mined From Twitter

This is how the computer-generated “novel” All the Minutes begins. Programmed by developer Jonathan Puckey, the book documents every minute throughout a 24-hour day by breaking down the giant global stream of peoples’ tweets–there are some 6,000 per second–into an automatically-generated collective diary.

The book wasn’t the main project, however: It came about as part of a Twitter bot, All The Minutes, built by Puckey and his small team at the Dutch design studio Moniker, to coincide with a museum exhibition. The account takes collected tweets and retweets them every minute–set to the Central European Time zone (Moniker is based in Amsterdam).

“We are obsessed with how people use new technologies to communicate with each other,” explains Puckey. “We can easily spend hours trying out different search queries, looking for patterns on the strategies people use to talk to their followers. It’s interesting to us that these days people choose to speak about exact minutes in relation to their lives–almost as if they could be doing something different every minute.”

A self-portrait of Jonathan Puckey, the designer behind All the Minutes.

To get the tweets needed, the team wrote a script that searches Topsy for tweets in a standard format—”It’s 11:45 a.m. and…”. To make the novel a little bit longer, multiple tweets of the same time were strung together. The result: The mundane updates people post to Twitter become a kind of stream-of consciousness novella—the kind of thing that Joyce and Woolf and Faulkner, with their fixations on time and the microscopic moment, might have smiled upon.

As you might expect, people who have got wind of the Twitter clock have begun tweeting their own time-related messages, hoping to one day appear in the stream.

The project echoes a number of recent art projects, including Christian Marclay’s 2010 installation The Clock, a 24-hour, minute-by-minute “supercut” built of shots of clocks in movies. And while Twitter bots are busy writing novels, writers like Jennifer Egan and David Mitchell have taken to Twitter to construct stories. Last month, the artist Cory Archangel published a book mined from a more particular kind of Twitter update: people who tweeted that they were working on their novel.

For Puckey, the idea of building a “novel” out of the Twitter bot’s stream was the result of a happy coincidence. When the team caught wind of NaNoGenMo, the National Novel Generation Month, a event organized by the developer Darius Kazemi that’s timed to coincide with November’s National Novel Writing Month, they decided to jump in. All The Minutes doesn’t actually hit NaNoGenMo’s goal of 50,000 words: It currently clocks in somewhere around a more novella-like 20,000 words.