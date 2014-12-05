The New Habit Challenge: Give Your Day A Theme To Stay Focused

In 2011, Jack Dorsey ran both Twitter and Square, putting in about 16 hours of work a day. With all the tasks and details Dorsey had to manage, not to mention the countless distractions and interruptions that come with being the boss of two companies, you can imagine how difficult it would be to keep focused and productive.

To get it all done and stay on track, Dorsey allotted a theme for each day, which he said allowed him to quickly recall and refocus on the day’s task once a distraction was out of the way.

Here’s what his schedule looked like:

Monday: Focus on management and running the company

Tuesday: Focus on product

Wednesday: Focus on marketing and communications and growth

Thursday: Focus on developers and partnerships

Friday: Focus on the company and the culture and recruiting

Saturday: Take day off to hike

Sunday: Focus on reflections, feedback, strategy, and getting ready for the rest of the week

