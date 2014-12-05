4 (Better) Alternatives To The Traditional Office Holiday Party

Office parties are so last year. Companies looking to do more to honor their employees are stepping out of the box and coming up with more meaningful, creative ways to show recognition to hard working staff over the holiday season.

Many companies are finding that younger workers, in particular, aren’t as interested in the standard holiday fare–office parties with egg nog and trinket gifts. Rather than blowing budgets on traditional holiday parties, they’re sponsoring shopping sprees and cruises to celebrate the end of the year. Others are tapping into the giving spirit of the season and sponsoring volunteer activities that they say are not only fun for employees but good for business as well.

See how these innovative companies are celebrating the holiday season:

Voices.com, an online marketplace connecting businesses with professional voice talent, holds a holiday desk decorating contest and connects the fun contest with the giving spirit of the season. The winner, as determined by number of votes received from other staff members, gets to select a gift valued around $100 to donate to those in need through the World Vision online catalogue. Last year, the winner donated three pigs to generate income for a struggling family.

The friendly competition infuses the office with fun and laughter, but the real prize is having the opportunity to help others. Cofounder Stephanie Ciccarelli argues tapping into the giving spirit of the season helps to foster a connection between the company and employees. “Gifts and bonuses, while great things, only go so far. When you’re trying to impact people on the heart level, you need to beyond what’s expected and dare to give,” she says.

Plus, the desk decorating contest always produces some great photos, which Voices.com posts on their social media pages and corporate site and uses as a recruiting tool. “The photos are able to speak to our company culture and invite others to learn more about us,” says Ciccarelli.

The global marketing and technology agency, DigitasLBi offers employees the chance to give back, and get a little something for themselves, too. Their Boston office sets up a “Giving Tree”–a tree that contains tickets for items for children in need–such as books, crayons or baby socks. Items are typically small, costing as little as $5. Employees take a ticket (or two), purchase the item specified and place the gift under the “Giving Tree” in exchange for a raffle ticket. In the past, some of the raffle prizes have included a free dinner for two, gift certificates or a night at a hotel. The “Giving Tree” allows employees to feel part of a larger community, while rewarding themselves for their hard work and dedication over the year as well.