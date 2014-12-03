Watch Out, Seamless and GrubHub–Amazon Is Coming For You

Amazon is obsessed with same-day delivery services . The company firmly thinks its key is having Prime customers buy as many retail items as they possibly need on Amazon. Fast Company‘s J.J. McCorvey found this to be the case in a feature on CEO Jeff Bezos :

Robbie Schwietzer, VP of Prime, is more candid than his boss when explaining Prime’s true purpose: “Once you become a Prime member, your human nature takes over. You want to leverage your $79 as much as possible,” he says. “Not only do you buy more, but you buy in a broader set of categories. You discover all the selections we have that you otherwise wouldn’t have thought to look to Amazon for.” And what you buy at Amazon you won’t buy from your local retailer.

It comes as no surprise that Amazon wants to handle your takeout Chinese food or pizza deliveries as well. Over the weekend, the company launched takeout and delivery service through the Amazon Local app and website. According to TechCrunch, the new restaurant delivery and takeout service is at this point only available in Seattle. Twenty restaurants are offering delivery and more than 100 are listed as takeout options. That’s a pretty paltry selection even for hungry people searching for lunch in the Emerald City, but it’s not hard to see Amazon nipping at GrubHub and Seamless’s heels and taking a bigger chunk of market share in the future. Perhaps tellingly, AmazonFresh started out in Seattle and quickly spread to other markets.