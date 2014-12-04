advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Peace, Love, And Branding: The History Of Ben & Jerry’s In 3 Minutes

By FastCo Studios1 minute Read

They went from wanting to launch a bagel company to cold crushing the ice cream industry in the flash of a spoon. Their funky flavors are named after pop culture icons (Cherry Garcia) and serve as mini campaigns for left-leaning politics (Hubby Hubby) instead of the usual vanilla flavors. They rocked beards before it was cool!

If you’ve ever wondered why Ben & Jerry’s ditched bagels in 1978, which top media company inspired the name Karamel Sutra, and where the brand’s controversial flavors go to die, check out the video above.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life