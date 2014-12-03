Sony Set To Blame North Korea For Devastating Hack

Last week , hackers calling themselves the “Guardians of Peace,” or #GOP, brought down the computer networks at Sony Pictures Entertainment. Employees were locked out of email and phone systems, and greeted with messages that called for the company to meet the group’s demands or suffer the consequences of having its top secrets revealed. An odd assortment of new and unreleased Sony films began appearing on torrent sites a few days later. It’s still unclear, but it seems more likely than ever that the hack can be traced back to Sony’s upcoming release of The Interview, a comedy where Seth Rogen and James Franco play characters tasked by the CIA with assassinating North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

According to Re/code, Sony is ready to officially point to North Korea as the source of the hack. It’s not known what exact allegations Sony and the security firm investigating the hack are prepared to levy against North Korea. A spokesperson for the company did not provide any additional information, saying in a statement “The investigation continues into this very sophisticated cyber attack.”

For its part, North Korea has so far not denied its role in the cyber attack and previously called the upcoming film “an act of war” in a statement released to the United Nations.