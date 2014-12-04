Peace, Love, And Branding: The History Of Ben & Jerry’s In 3 Minutes

They went from wanting to launch a bagel company to cold crushing the ice cream industry in the flash of a spoon. Their funky flavors are named after pop culture icons (Cherry Garcia) and serve as mini campaigns for left-leaning politics (Hubby Hubby) instead of the usual vanilla flavors. They rocked beards before it was cool!
If you’ve ever wondered why Ben & Jerry’s ditched bagels in 1978, which top media company inspired the name Karamel Sutra, and where the brand’s controversial flavors go to die, check out the video above.