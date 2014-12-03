Spike Lee’s Kickstarted Vampire Movie “Da Sweet Blood Of Jesus” Has A Trailer Now

Spike Lee courted controversy , and $1.41 million dollars , when he launched his Kickstarter campaign in August of 2013 to fund his latest picture. “Indie Filmmakers are always in search of financing because their work, their vision sometimes does not coincide with Studio Pictures’,” Lee wrote on the Kickstarter page when explaining why he was asking his fans to pony up a million and a half bucks so he could make a movie.





That vision will hit both theaters and VOD services in February, and we now have our first look at it, via the trailer for Da Sweet Blood of Jesus, which is a name that Lee can give his movie because he’s beholden to no one at all thanks to Kickstarter. It is, as Lee suggested during the campaign, a “semi-genre film about ADDICTION” that involves people who are “ADDICTED to BLOOD” but who “are not VAMPIRES.” The trailer for the film features relative newcomer Stephen Tyrone Williams as one of the non-vampires who runs around a London full of weird blood imagery. Also present: Rare roast beef, non-vampires apparently hiding from sunlight, and really overt metaphors spelled out very directly. (“What are you?” a woman asks Williams’s character after his strange behavior and apparent aversion to sunlight raises her suspicions. “I’m an addict,” he replies.)





All of those all-caps words in that paragraph up there are direct quotes from Lee’s Kickstarter campaign, which means, at the very least, that he never misled audiences about what he’d be delivering. If you’re one of the 6,421 people who got all psyched at the thought of Lee making a movie that was “going to be SEXY, HUMOROUS and BLOODY,” it’s hard to imagine that this trailer will disappoint you.