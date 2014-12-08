Six Ways To Objectively Determine Your Worth At Work

One of the basic tenets of any successful negotiation is to know your worth. Having a sound understanding of what you bring to the table and how important or valuable it is to the other party gives you an important edge, especially when you’re trying to advance your career.

But, sometimes, it can be tough to get a realistic view of where our value actually lies, says Cheryl Hunter, a performance coach and founder of The Hunter Group. Hunter believes this is an area that too few people take seriously, to their own detriment.

“What I like to charge people with is that it’s your responsibility to have a strong sense of worth. It’s your responsibility for those that will follow in your footsteps,” Hunter says.

So, it’s important to infuse a little results-based swagger into your being. But how do you know what to measure–and whether you’ve got it right? These steps can help.

You’ve probably had a long history of people telling you exactly what you do well, Hunter says. Performance reviews, 360 evaluations, and other assessment tools your employers have used can give insight into some of those strengths. Where have you consistently gotten high marks and where do you have a track record of accomplishments?

Executive recruiter Dave Carvajal, founder of Dave Partners, says having strengths is one thing, but interpreting them into the value you deliver requires additional thought. Think of how those strengths and abilities matter to the decision-maker with whom you’re negotiating and create a scorecard of the key areas of value the job or negotiation requires.

For example, it’s great that you’re a terrific team builder, but what might really matter to the person hiring for the job you want is that you can assemble groups of people and help them find ways to collaborate efficiently and finish projects within the allotted time. Spell out what you believe are the most important credentials, skills, or other attributes necessary to win over the decision-maker and put forth your best foot in each area.