Kevin Arnold’s “Wonder Years” Jacket Lands In The Smithsonian

The Smithsonian’s collection is getting by with a little help from The Wonder Years.

The cast of ABC’s iconic six-season series–which has been making the rounds lately ahead of the anticipated release of the series’ release on DVD–gathered at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History to donate artifacts and outfits from the show, including Kevin Arnold’s (aka Fred Savage’s) wardrobe staple: his New York Jets jacket.

Fred Savage poses with the iconic NY Jets jacket he wore in the TV series “The Wonder Years” after donating it to the National Museum Of American History on December 2, 2014 in Washington, D.C. Photo: Larry French, Getty Images

“The first day of school was in that jacket, the kiss was in that jacket. All the iconic moments from the first season, those are all in that jacket,” Savage says in an article from Smithsonian.org. The jacket joins other iconic and beloved pop-culture artifacts like the ruby slippers from The Wizard of Oz and the Muppet character Kermit the Frog.

The crazy thing is, Savage’s mom totally called it 25 years ago, as Fred explains in a recent Instagram post: “My mom kept this for 25 years because someday–she would joke–the Smithsonian might want it. Well…it turns out she was right. We (and the jacket) are heading to D.C. next month! Happy Birthday Mom!! I love you!”

Nice job, mama Savage.