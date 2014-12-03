Spicy Sriracha Beer: Now A Thing

We’re already putting Sriracha in and on everything. Candy canes . Donuts . So maybe it was inevitable that the chili sauce everyone loves would wind up in the beverage most people love to guzzle.

Beer.

Yes, Sriracha beer is now a thing. This particular rooster-branded stout is made by Oregon-based Rogue beer. It is, according to Rogue:

…made from Huy Fong original hot chili sauce and sun ripened Rogue Farms ingredients, is ready to drink with soups, sauces, pasta, pizza, hot dogs, hamburgers, chow mein, or anything you’d like to wash down with a spicy kick.

Sounds like it could be the best or worst thing ever. Indeed, Rogue has something of a reputation for wacky experiments: To wit, it also makes a maple-bacon donut ale.

Sriracha Hot Stout Beer is $13. Order it here.

What about you? Would you try it?

[h/t: Foodiggity]