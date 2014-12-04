A Peek At London’s 23 Miles Of New Underground Train Tunnels

London’s newest train infrastructure is steadily boring through the city, leaving immense, spectacular caverns through which Crossrail , a forthcoming commuter rail service, will run. The service is intended to slash travel time across London with more frequent train arrivals and the capacity to add more cars per train as demand increases.

Workers have completed almost 90% of the planned train tunnels–more than 23 miles in total–and the entire project is more than halfway done in advance of its scheduled 2018 debut. In the process, Crossrail has revealed arresting new photographs of the underground transportation infrastructure rarely seen by the public–otherworldly views of monumental tunnels sans rails or trains, brightly lit by floodlights. Eventually the system will feature trains conceived by industrial design duo Barber & Osgerby.

Elizabeth, a 492-foot-long, 1,000-ton tunneling machine

