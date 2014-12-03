Watch This Charity Expertly Spoof Southern Comfort With An Awesome Walk On The Beach

Back in 2012, sweetly weird booze Southern Comfort launched its first TV ad with agency Wieden+Kennedy New York. A bronzed, barrel-chested gentleman swaggers his way across a sun-drenched beach dressed in a banana hammock and some killer shoes to the tune of Odetta’s “Hit of Miss.” It was gold.

Two years later, charity Save the Children UK has recruited comedian Harry Enfield to recreate that SoCo spot in a delightfully British way–the weather is cold, the skies are grey and the swaggering dude is pale as freshly fallen snow–to promote Christmas Jumper Day. Yep, on December 12 they want Britons sporting their ugliest sweaters and fundraising for the charity. Even if you have no idea this is a spoof, it still works as a standalone piece of holiday delight.