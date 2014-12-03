Meet Wire, A Communications App Backed By Skype Cofounder Janus Friis

Skype cofounder Janus Friis—and the collective he is a part of, Iconical—is backing Wire , a new communication app that launched yesterday for iOS, Android, and OS X.

So what is Wire? According to the company’s website:

Wire stands for great conversations. We build simple tools to communicate with text, voice, pictures, music and video — all beautifully woven together on phone, tablet and desktop.





While Wire looks like just another messaging app at first glance, the communications veterans behind it are legitimate: For example, CEO Jonathan Christensen is one of several Skype veterans involved with the project, and Wire also claims to have hired “product and technology leaders” away from Apple, Nokia, and Microsoft.

Friis—whose financial commitment to Wire is not yet known—points out that personal technology has changed a lot since Skype launched back in 2003. He says that Wire has today’s devices in mind and the app will work seamlessly between platforms. Here’s what Wire is aiming for: messaging, voice calling, and photo, music, and video sharing with a focus on “high fidelity paired with elegant design” in order to “deliver something that is really simple, very useful, and truly beautiful.” The company is hoping the simple design will lead to mainstream acceptance by younger users and it hopes an intuitive user experience will get older users up to speed quickly. The company is promising a lot of behind the scenes advancements that will make the app run more smoothly. Part of this includes in-house audio technology as well as advancements in file compression and delivery.

Don’t go and delete your Skype apps just yet though. At this time, Wire doesn’t support video chatting or recording, though the company plans to add those and other features (some of which will be premium features users pay for) at some point in the future.

Wire is available as a free download here.