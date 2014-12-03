See How Far We’ve Come: Witness The First-Ever Pizza Order Made Via Talking Computer

Forty years ago this week, computers inched one step closer to sentient, when the warbley robotic voice of a computer ordered a pizza from a real live human for the first time ever. A group of scientists at Michigan State University’s Artificial Language Laboratory used some of the earliest language processing applications to give its computer a voice. For the first public test, a man with Moebius Syndrome, a communication disorder, uses the “high-tech” language software to put in an order for a large pizza. It takes the choppy computer a few tries (and a few different pizzerias), but eventually it completes an order, and per the video, the pizza arrives: