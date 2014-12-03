Gap, Inc. Teams Up With $1 Billion Investment Fund To Transform Asian Garment Factory Conditions

Buying clothing from big retailers has often forced shoppers to a moral crossroads: Do we accept that low prices entail abject conditions for workers in developing countries? Do we spend more—in time, in money—to search for more ethical options? Do we just choose not to think about any of this?

But maybe that equation can change. Today, Gap Inc., the parent company of Gap, Banana Republic, and Old Navy, will announce a major initiative to help tackle this troubling dynamic.

They are partnering with a novel investment fund called Tau, which hopes to raise $1 billion to transform the Asian garment factories that make much of the world’s wardrobes.

Teaming up with Tau has tapped into something “very personal” for Gap apparel executive Sonia Syngal, who oversees the global supply chain for all the fashion giant’s brands. When Syngal visited India earlier this year, she met with workers enrolled in a Gap initiative that provides education and life-skills training to women who sew Gap clothing in factories in Asia. “It’s chance,” says the India-born Syngal, ”that I’m sitting in this role as opposed to on the factory line.”

The fund—which has Yahoo cofounder Jerry Yang and Alexander (son of George) Soros on their starry investor roster and Apache co-creator Brian Behlendorf as an advisor—intends to buy minority stakes in factories and then upgrade environmental standards, improve labor conditions, and install technology that can raise productivity and increase transparency. “Factories need to be modernized but they’re undercapitalized,” says Tau founding partner Oliver Niedermaier. The goal, according to another Tau partner Ben Skinner, is to cultivate factories that are the $1 trillion apparel industry’s “most radically transparent and most radically compliant.”

The April 2013 Rana Plaza collapse, which killed more than 1,000 sweatshop workers in Bangladesh, spotlighted tragic weaknesses in the global network that clothes billions of people. After that disaster, European and North American clothing companies—most of which don’t own the factories that produce their goods—increased inspections of their vendors. “It’s so interesting to me to see how much people have said, ‘If you go audit, shouldn’t that drive improvement?’ Audits just take the temperature—they don’t drive change or improvement,” says Rachelle Jackson, director of sustainability and innovation at Arche Advisors, a supply-chain consultancy that focuses on corporate social responsibility. “After the Rana Plaza collapse, we saw that some of our clients wanted to go really quick and look in their factories: Are there cracks on the walls? Then they would paint over the cracks. Even though 1,000 people died, that wasn’t enough to change the mentality.” (Gap had no vendors at Rana Plaza nor is it an Arche client.)

If death doesn’t change minds, Tau bets that money will. It’s not a charity. Its pitch to factory owners is that Tau’s capital and ideas will help turn a decent facility into a best-in-class one—“the absence of willingness of brands to invest in their factories helps create viable investment cases for us,” Niedermaier says—while Tau’s connections to apparel giants will confer advantages in the race for business. Its pitch to brands (the deal with Gap isn’t exclusive) is that buying from a Tau vendor will come with freedom from worry about a Rana Plaza situation as well as unprecedented transparency.