Santa Claus Is Real

The voice messages are coming fast as a flying sleigh. And Facebook chats keep pinging Santa’s computer from people clamoring to bring him to their events. This year, as in the past several years, between December 1st and the 25th, Santa will book 150 to 200 individual events to attend: appearances to enormous crowds at the Today Show and Madison Square Gardens, personal visits to people’s homes and holiday parties, pro bono hospital visits to bring cheer to kids with cancer, the list goes on and on. So, as we chat, I begin to think it’s practically a Christmas miracle that Santa Claus has time to fit me into his schedule at all.

If you’re wondering why I’m referring to this bearded man in his sixties from Valley Stream, New York–not the North Pole–as Santa Claus, well, it’s because Santa Claus is his legal name. (And no, he won’t give up his given name.) He officially changed it two years ago. “I was having a difficult time convincing kids that I was the real deal,” Santa tells me. “Kids would be confused and upset, asking me where my sleigh and reindeer were when they saw me leaving the party in my pickup truck. I needed to convince them that I was really Santa Claus, so now I can pull out my driver’s license or my insurance card and it says right there: Santa Claus.”

Creating Christmas magic is no cakewalk, but Santa believes it is his life’s work. Before he started dabbling in the craft of dressing as Old Man Christmas, the holiday season already had a special place in his heart. His son, for instance, was born on Christmas day. A few Christmases later, Santa was desperate to get his little boy the white Power Ranger figurine he wanted because it had been a particularly difficult year for the family. The toy was sold out everywhere. So Santa went to the next town over where he found a small shop; the shopkeeper, garbed in the full Father Christmas getup, said that he had been expecting Santa’s visit and saved the one last Power Ranger toy for him. As Santa relates this story to me, he needs to pause because he is beginning to tear up. He tells me that when he went back to locate that store the next day, it wasn’t there: he believes he encountered the real Santa Claus that day.

Then, in 2006, another Christmas Miracle: it was a few years after that miraculous Power Ranger incident and Santa was at in line at Macy’s with his kids when a store representative tapped him on the shoulder out of the blue, offering him a job as an in-store Santa Claus. The problem was, Santa had a day job installing fire sprinkler systems. “Unfortunately, it [was] still my full time job since I need to pay my mortgage,” he says. “Back then, I could only work weekends, so I thought the Macy’s gig wouldn’t be an option for me.” He was wrong: Macy’s promptly fired their regular weekend guy and hired Santa.

He was asked to show up at LaGuardia airport with an elf to greet a mom and her three sons as they got off the plane.

Being Santa Claus at a department store is not for the faint of heart or the weak of knee. The hours are long, the place is noisy and you must stay upbeat as hundreds of children and their demanding parents demand your attention. To add insult to injury, everybody and their mother wants to pull your beard. Santa’s beard is 100% real, so all that tugging hurts, but he takes it in stride. “I don’t blame them for pulling. I have lots of other Santa friends who mostly have fake beards,” he says.

Then there’s the terrified children who are thrust on his lap by overachieving parents. “It’s really the parents who scare the kids by building the whole experience up and exclaiming loudly that Santa is here,” Santa says. “I always tell parents to just be low key about the whole thing, let the poor kid get used to all the noise in the room and then gently introduce them to me. But many parents don’t like taking instruction about how to manage their kids.”