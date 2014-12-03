Mobile Orders Will Make Starbucks Coffee More Addictive Than Ever

Imagine you’re on your way to work. You walk up the stairs from the subway, and your coffee order is put in automatically. You walk into Starbucks, past the line, tell the barista your name, and she hands you your tall latte with skim.

This is the future of buying your morning coffee with the newly updated Starbucks mobile app. Today, a pilot program to buy coffee by iPhone launched in Portland, Oregon, which will allow you to buy coffee without standing in line to order or handing a cashier your phone to pay. And over the next year, the app (on Android soon) will see a series of updates, including the option to set a daily coffee order, or even use geofencing to automatically place your coffee order at the perfect time during your morning commute. It’s part of a larger trend in fast food to move ordering from queues to pocketable apps–and it’s a challenge fraught with unforeseen perils that extend beyond sleek interfaces into store operations themselves.

For Portland’s Starbucks users, the updated app remains mostly the same as the old Starbucks app, except it has a new tab for ordering. (If you don’t live in Portland, that tab will read “menu.”) Click on the tab, and you’re brought to a screen. Up top, in a big image, you’ll see your last order. In three taps, or roughly five seconds, you can order it again from your nearest store. Dig deeper, and you can search for local Starbucks stores via integrated Google Maps, see their respective wait times on drinks, dig through their menus, and create a custom drink to order.





For the average Starbucks addict, the update sounds like a godsend. Today, 16% of all of U.S. Starbucks purchases are made with the existing mobile app, which requires users to stand in that elbowy line, then hand the cashier their phone (that generates a QR code that’s scanned to actually pay).

“You’re physically taking a person out of the line, which is going to reduce stress and reduce line time,” says Adam Brotman, chief digital officer for Starbucks (the same guy who brought us the company’s free Wi-Fi). “It’s also going to open up free time for [baristas] to help at the pinch point in the line, make drinks, and engage with customers.”





On the corporate end, the app opens different avenues for increasing profitability. For one, Starbucks anticipates app usage will grow from that 16% figure (how much, the company would not say). Couple more users with the fact that you can’t use a Visa or Mastercard in the Starbucks app. You have to pay with refillable loyalty cards–the highly lucrative system that 33% of Starbucks customers are already using. At the most superficial level, recharging a card with fewer large sums allows Starbucks to save on transaction fees via fewer single-coffee credit card payments. Starbucks coaxes more of the world to buy coffee in the most profitable way possible.