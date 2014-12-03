Tom Brady Plays A Telemarketer In New Fantasy Sports Spot

Fantasy sports are booming. You don’t need to see an entire network dedicated to fake games to know that; look no further than the trash-talk happening in any given workplace every morning.





Last year, former global head of fantasy sports at Yahoo! Sports David Geller founded TopLine Labs and developed fantasy app DailyMVP, which has become an officially licensed partner of NFL Players’ Association. Which brings us to Tom Brady.





The New England Patriots quarterback and multiple Super Bowl champ sheds his star athlete persona and raids Gareth Keenan‘s closet to become a nerdy telemarketer that just loves fantasy sports. The ad, by agency barrettSF, takes its corporate workplace cues from The Office, including its own monotone Stanley clone.





This follows a similarly superstars-in-everday-schmo-disguise theme started last month with pageboy-coiffed librarian named Steve Nash. Maybe next we’ll get to see Sidney Crosby as a garbage man. Dare to dream.