Indulge Your 19th-Century Seafaring Dreams At This Stunning Swedish Hotel

Stora Hotellet first opened in 1895 in Umeå, a port city in northern Sweden with a long legacy of shipbuilding. As the town’s major hotel, built with funds from a local sailor’s union, it entertained both seafaring workmen and the city’s elite. But it had started to lose some of its status in recent years.





In 2011, Gothenburg, Sweden-based design agency Stylt Trampol set about giving the hotel a facelift. The designers were inspired by the polemical societal factions the hotel once attracted–“foul-mouthed seamen and tea-sipping ladies, sailcloth and velvet, sea-spray and champagne,” as they write of the project. Combining elements like crystal chandeliers with the structure of ship’s rigging, they created a luxury hotel experience that’s neither overtly self-serious with its maritime themes nor completely campy.

The rooms, returned to some semblance of 19th-century seaside grandeur, are influenced by seafaring life–with names like “superstition,” “adventure,” and “freedom.” But expect no dank sailor’s hammocks here (although the compact “superstition” berths are plenty inspired by the small spaces afforded on a ship).

Instead there are interiors of plush velvet, weathered wood, custom wallpaper (decorated with anchors, naturally), and even the occasional deep-sea octopus lining the walls.





The hotel was recently named the world’s best new boutique hotel by the World Boutique Hotel Awards. The smallest rooms start around $110 per night.

[h/t: We Heart]