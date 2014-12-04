8 Ways To Energize Your Next Meeting

We are all under pressure at work–and these stresses ignite our prehistoric “fight or flight” response. This means a rush of cortisol, adrenaline, and other stress hormones are coursing through our bodies. Unfortunately, we’re not doing anything to burn those hormones off and release the “bliss molecules” that intense fighting or fleeing would generate.

But there’s a solution. By including more physical activity in our lives, we can condition how our bodies respond to stress. In other words, we can build our resiliency–enabling us to recover from stress faster, and create a higher threshold before the stress response kicks in.

In order to achieve this increased resiliency–as well as to get more energy, focus, and productivity–follow these eight simple strategies during the many meetings you attend every day:

Make it a rule that meetings don’t go longer than two hours without taking a break. Often times the tendency is to try and “push through” in order to get things done, but the truth is that after two hours people have checked out. Allowing participants 10 to 15 minutes to get recovery will make your meeting more productive over the long run as they’ll come back refreshed and ready to focus.

Make it okay for people to stand up whenever they need to. Some people become uncomfortable sitting for long periods or they may need to move a bit to keep their energy up. They can stand at the back or sides of the room and still participate.

Remove the chairs from the room so everyone stands for the duration of the meeting. Not only will it keep everyone from multitasking or getting tired and zoning out, it will also most likely shorten the duration of the meeting!