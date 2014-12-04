Create Animated GIFs About Typefaces With This Cute iPhone App

The world is full of great typefaces. Now available for iPhone and iPad, Fontspiration is a cool new app for iOS that makes it a little easier to appreciate them on the go.

Built by Extensis, a company that also created the Suitcase Fusion font management software, Fontspiration has two main features. The first is simply inspiration. When you load up Fontspiration, you’ll see a river of notable type examples, which you can explore at your leisure, for fun or stimulation.

Fontspiration’s main feature, though, is that it allows you to easily create typographic animations, which you can then share with friends as either a GIF or video. Picking from a database of hundreds of typefaces from the Google Fonts repository, you just pick a font and a theme, adjust a few variables such as animation speed, and voila: a custom animation you can share via email, SMS, or social media.

You can download Fontspiration free from the App Store