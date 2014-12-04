3 Ways Marketers Can Stay Informed And Inspired

As a speaker, author, and consultant, I am constantly pulled in a million different directions. With so much on my plate on any given day, it would be easy to get caught up in the minutia of running a business, which makes it difficult to remain a leader.

It’s important to note the distinction. There is a difference between running a company and being a leader.

Running a company is tactical; do X, and Y will result. Being a successful leader requires you to juggle all the demands of business, while also finding a way to stay inspired and educate yourself on everything happening in the industry.

For those of us that work in the marketing, content, and social media world, that is a nonstop churn. Our industry is constantly changing as thousands of people publish content that predicts, documents, and commentates on things that matter to our companies and our clients. Undoubtedly this conundrum also exists for every industry in some fashion.

With new trends, apps, tools, technology, best practices and case studies popping up daily, the marketing industry begins to feel a bit like a fire hose someone left running, and the flood of information can easily drown you.

My worst fear is walking into a meeting and having the client inform me about the latest and greatest tool, tactic, or report, which means I have to constantly seek out ways to filter out the noise and distill down the details that really matter. Not only do we need to stay on top of new ideas to remain knowledgeable, but we also need to stay on top of information in order to continually be inspired and achieve progress. So how can we digest what’s most important, relevant, and timely?

