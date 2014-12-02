Robin Williams Talks Sex And Comedy In Newly Unearthed Recordings

It’s been four months since comedic titan Robin Williams tragically took his own life, and just as he will always be remembered for his legendary acting roles, he’ll also be remembered as someone who was emotionally attuned to the world–something PBS’s Blank On Blank , a web series that animates unearthed interviews with celebrities, poignantly illustrates in their latest episode.





“Robin Williams on Masks” was pieced together from two newly excavated interviews conducted by writer Lawrence Grobel in 1991 for a piece in Playboy. Williams waxes comedic on topics like sex (“the face you make when you have an orgasm…everyone looks pretty fucking stupid!”) and the future (“we’ll actually be able to power our cars with our own feces…the emissions problem will be a little intense, but just light a match!). But when asked what his faults are, Williams gives us a touching glimpse of the sensitive man behind his own smiling mask:

“It’s always a weird combination of worrying so much about the outside world and not. You have to be more aware of the inner circle, the folks that matter. Because it comes from performing—you always want to make sure that everyone in the audience is all taken care of. That constant desire to please all the time—that can get you in some shit.”

Trust us, Williams, we all felt taken care of when you were performing.

