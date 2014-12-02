Amazon’s Jeff Bezos Says He Isn’t Giving Up On The Fire Phone

Jeff Bezos doesn’t think the Fire Phone is a failure. At least not yet. In an onstage interview at Business Insider‘s Ignition conference today, Bezos was hesitant to deem the Fire Phone a flop, despite the phone notching the online retailer a BlackBerryian $170 million write-down .

“It’s going to take several iterations” before the phone can be judged appropriately, Bezos told Business Insider CEO Henry Blodget (via Re/code). “Ask me in some number of years.”

Translation: Expect more Fire Phones until Amazon gets it right.

Amazon’s previous forays into hardware have been a mixed bag. The original e-ink Kindle was received well enough when it was released in 2007, eventually evolving into a best-in-class device. But the Fire Phone–and to a lesser extent, the Kindle Fire tablet–were latecomers to their respective markets.

Indeed, the smartphone market has more or less matured. Our current crop of iPhones and Androids are what mobile is going to look like for the next few years. Amazon’s first crack at a phone failed because it didn’t offer anything truly innovative that might compel an Android or iOS user to make the switch.

“I have made billions of dollars of failures at Amazon.com–literally,” Bezos told Blodget. Expect more before the company gets the Fire Phone right.

[h/t: Re/code]