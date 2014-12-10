PES Shows How He Made His Eye-Popping New Stop Motion Film, “Submarine Sandwich”

Most people look at a boxing glove and see a boxing glove. Stop-motion artist Adam Pesapane, aka PES, on the other hand, sees leather padded mitts and thinks “Bologna!”

A master of object transformation, the Santa Monica-based filmmaker this week launches his new short Submarine Sandwich. Following on Pesapane’s 2008 “Western Spaghetti” and the Oscar-nominated avocado-as-hand grenade short Fresh Guacamole, Submarine Sandwich started its journey to the small screen three years ago at the Museum of Modern Art.

“I encountered this vintage Hobart deli slicer from the 1940’s and immediately started thinking, ‘I want to slice stuff in that thing,'” Pesapane recalls. “This led to the idea of putting a boxing glove into a deli slicer because to me, boxing gloves look like meat. It just grew from there.”

Pesapane shared exclusive making-of clips and chatted with Co.Create about his quest for the perfect cheese-imitating soccer ball, the reason he spends up to nine hours shooting a single frame of film and the secret sauce that ties together all his stop motion short films.





Inspired by memories of the New Jersey sub shop his aunt operated when he was a kid, Pesapane scoured eBay, Craigslist and flea markets to “cast” equipment for the film. “Once I had this idea of swapping in old athletic equipment for cold cuts, then it was like: ‘Oh wait, I guess I need a deli case to hold all my meats.”

Pesapane spent a year trawling eBay before he located a deli case in Atlanta, Georgia. “I needed a case with a little character and personality.to match what I had in my mind of this old school Italian deli,” he says. “You think old relic cases would be easy to find but they’re not.”

While Pesapane sourced much of the “meat” gear from a Long Beach vendor specializing in old footballs, baseball mitts and boxing gloves, he had to import the “cheese” for the Submarine Sandwich all the way from Peru — in the form of an old leather soccer ball. “I could have bought a new black and white ball but it wouldn’t have matched the other leather equipment, which is so textured and aged,” Pesapane says. “It’s hard to explain but I really need things I use to have personality and flair. There’s a little bit of a journey for each object that made its way into the film.”