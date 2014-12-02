Prevent Bad Gifts With Harvey Nichols’s “Could I Be Any Clearer?” Christmas Cards

Last year, U.K. department store Harvey Nichols’s Christmas ad campaign, “Sorry I spent it on myself” scored a huge success, picking up the Grand Prix at Cannes Lions this summer, among countless other awards.

This year’s campaign treads a similar boldly tongue-in-cheek path. The 2013 creative centered on a range of budget “gifts” such as toothpicks and paperclips with the TV spot capturing the bewildered faces of the recipients as the self-indulgent giver looked on.

The 2014 campaign, entitled “Could I be any clearer?” features a range of Christmas cards aimed at stemming the tide of unwanted gifts. The range allows people to customize their own unique card with a message that drops an extremely unsubtle hint about what they want for Christmas–from Harvey Nichols. The cards can be printed, emailed, or shared on social media channels.

Created card from Harvey Nichols

The TV spot features a girl reflecting on a succession of dud gifts she has received from her Auntie Val over the years. She hand delivers her personalized card, which says: “Seasons Greetings…will be very awkward if you don’t get me a pair of Charlotte Olympia silver Octavia sandals. They’re the platform ones with the 6” heel. Size 4 ½, or a 5, if that’s all they’ve got.”

Auntie Val looks less than impressed with her niece. As one commenter on YouTube said: “I bet she’s best friends with that nasty Mulberry girl–it must be the year of the shallow girl adverts.”





The campaign was created by agency adam&eveDDB and the spot was directed by Eric Lynne.