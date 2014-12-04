Unexpected Business Lessons Learned From Sailing

David Smith, CEO of High Brew Coffee, built his business in the most unusual of places–while sailing on the high seas. After selling Sweet Leaf Tea , the company he spent 12 years growing, the entrepreneur decided to take a break from the hustle-bustle of the business world and embraced his second passion: sailing.

“My wife and I long dreamed of taking a sailing trip with our children,” says Smith. “We both sailed frequently growing up and it was a passion of ours. We always thought [sailing] would be a great way to connect with our children and show them that lifestyle.”

While sailing the high seas, Smith came up with his next business idea: High Brew Coffee. “On the boat, I was always looking for something to stay alert,” says Smith. “I would drink a lot of coffee in the morning, but I just couldn’t do it in the afternoon heat.”

He started brewing coffee and pouring it over ice, but the high acidity of coffee often left him with an upset stomach and caffeine jitters. During his travels, Smith learned about cold brew coffee, in which coffee beans are brewed slowly–over 16 hours–without any heat added. The result is a drink that’s 67% less acidic and has twice the amount of caffeine since there’s no heat to burn off the caffeine. This cold, highly caffeinated, low acidity coffee was perfect for Smith’s long days on the boat.

Sailing not only sparked Smith’s next business idea. It also provided him with some crucial business lessons he’s applied to High Brew Coffee.

“I can remember several times on the boat when we would sail into an unexpected squall where the weather deteriorated quickly,” says Smith. “Everyone on the boat would turn to me to see how I reacted, and then they would determine whether they should be concerned or not.”

As a leader and CEO, Smith knows his temperament during tough situations will dictate the tone of the office. “As the leader, you have to stay calm, survey the situation, and get through it without panicking [because] panicking will only lead to greater mistakes being made.”