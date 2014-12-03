The Science Of Personality In The Workplace

We can be quick to judge others in the workplace–bosses, coworkers, even ourselves–based on our ideas of personality.

But our preconceived notions about personality aren’t just wrong, they can be downright dangerous to our health and relationships, says psychologist Brian Little, author of a new book on the science of personality Me, Myself, and Us.

Personality isn’t something you can easily determine and label with a set of Myers-Briggs type indicator questions. “So many people take things like Myers-Briggs that allow them to label these restrictive pictures of themselves and others and I think that’s dangerous,” says Little. “When we construe ourselves or others as being a particular type of person, we have really set limits on our and their capacity to develop.”

While we can’t simply slap a personality read on anyone, there are five key qualities–openness, conscientiousness, extraversion, agreeableness, and neuroticism–psychologists refer to as the “Big Five” traits that are useful when talking about personality. The key is that these traits aren’t fixed in any given person. “Each of those can be enacted in order to advance a project that matters to you,” says Little.

Personality is tied to a complicated set of systems at work in the brain. Understanding what’s going on neurologically and how most people get it wrong can help improve your relationships in the workplace.

Each of us has what Little calls “fixed” and “free” traits. The distinction is important. Fixed traits are those qualities that feel natural to us. But they only tell half the story. If you’re predisposed to like being around people, for example, extraversion is one of your fixed traits. But this doesn’t mean you can’t display qualities of an introvert when needed, particularly in your work environment.

That’s where free traits come in. A person’s free traits can run counter to their natural disposition. If you know the qualities that make a person extroverted–talking loudly, standing closer to people, striking up conversation, to name a few–you know how to take on that trait even if it’s not intrinsic to you.