This Alarm Clock App Donates To Charity Every Time You Hit Snooze

Here’s one way to feel a little less guilty about your inability to get out of bed in the morning: Use an alarm clock app that donates money to charity every time you hit the snooze button.

The app, called iCukoo, was the brainchild of developers at the Chelsea Apps Factory in London. “It came from my girlfriend snoozing every morning, and me getting increasingly irritated with waking up three times before actually getting up,” says Josh Hart, one of the developers. “We wanted to create a bit of a silver lining.”

It’s also a lazy counterpoint to charity runs and bike rides. “I find it really funny that when I go on my Facebook, 50 people are asking me for money so that they can go around the world for charity,” Hart says. “I’m not exactly the most energetic guy. So the idea of me snoozing and them climbing a mountain–I thought it was quite comical.”

The app tracks how many times someone hits snooze, and when the snoozes add up to a certain amount, sends a text asking if the user wants to donate. Every time someone dozes off, in theory, they’ll feel like they’re being a little more productive.

“I’m the kind of person who doesn’t wake up easily,” Hart says. “I feel so guilty, because I’m so hungry as a human being–we all are–to do something with our time, and there’s only so much of it. I don’t know any snoozer who feels totally guilt-free for snoozing on a weekday.”

For now, the app is only available in the U.K., and users have to select from one of five U.K.-based nonprofits to support; the developers chose a limited number because each nonprofit has to be individually set up in their system. It seems like a good idea for a more established fundraising site–with a long list of nonprofits already on board–to steal.